Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Autoliv reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.79. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $52,763,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 454.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 474,721 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 601.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 215,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 184,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 44.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 135,594 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

