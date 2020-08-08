Autonio (NIO) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 84.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Autonio has a market cap of $96,184.05 and $198.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 61.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.01982622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00090227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00190326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00111115 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Mercatox, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

