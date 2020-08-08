Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.11% of Avalara worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,988,000 after buying an additional 986,344 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,388,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 2,278.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 601,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after buying an additional 576,387 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Avalara by 9,382.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $122.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $144.20. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -188.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,471,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 831,421 shares in the company, valued at $81,570,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $491,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,517 shares of company stock valued at $36,707,172 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.