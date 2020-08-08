Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.79. Avalon shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 5,306 shares.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Avalon at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

