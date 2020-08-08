Aventus Price Up 58.7% Over Last 7 Days (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a market cap of $1.73 million and $29,616.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040449 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.28 or 0.04973908 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029634 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00013936 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

