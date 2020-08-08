Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Update

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,500 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 818,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 9.4% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.
AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.
AVY opened at $115.82 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
