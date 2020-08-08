Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Update

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,500 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 818,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 9.4% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

AVY opened at $115.82 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.