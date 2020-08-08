Avicanna (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Trading Down 0.7%

Avicanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, 10,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 4,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Avicanna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PDDPF)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Otixal, a prescription product for the treatment of acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes in pediatric patients; Cuvposa, which is indicated for sialorrhea in patients aged 3-18 years with neurologic conditions, such as cerebral; and Rupall, an allergy medication.

