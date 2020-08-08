Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,880 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Axis Capital worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Axis Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.23. 3,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.47, a PEG ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.59. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 442,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $17,998,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,126.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $8,646,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,847.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,591,107 shares of company stock valued at $65,440,806 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

