AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,317 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.01% of AxoGen worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at about $10,206,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 5.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,329,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,823,000 after purchasing an additional 350,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AxoGen by 551.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 134,920 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.22. 291,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,045. AxoGen, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. As a group, analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

