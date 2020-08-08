Ayro (AYRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 14th.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AYRO opened at $4.17 on Friday. Ayro has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ayro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures compact and sustainable electric vehicle solutions for urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, closed campus mobility, and government use. The company is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

