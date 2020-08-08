Azbit Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. Azbit has a total market cap of $852,646.59 and approximately $574.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azbit token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit and BW.com. Over the last week, Azbit has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.46 or 0.05013852 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002210 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013809 BTC.

About Azbit

Azbit (CRYPTO:AZ) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 125,552,305,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,107,861,136 tokens. Azbit’s official website is azbit.com. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news.

Azbit Token Trading

Azbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

