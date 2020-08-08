Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) traded down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, 15,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 40,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZMTF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AZMTF)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

