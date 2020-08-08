Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.24. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $0.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In related news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryant R. Riley bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,523.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

