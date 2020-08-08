Banano (BAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,171.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $12,171.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00106823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.62 or 0.01978244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00194911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,494,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,476,340 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

