Banano Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $7,316.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.08 or 0.01980026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00190925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,494,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,476,340 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Banano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

