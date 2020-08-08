Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,570 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Banc of California worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BANC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 80.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 246,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,186,000 after buying an additional 41,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,642. Banc of California Inc has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $551.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 6,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,690.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.