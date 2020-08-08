Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:BNS opened at $42.49 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 989.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.5% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 276,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.