Bankia SA (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bankia SA (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BNKXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bankia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS BNKXF remained flat at $$1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Bankia has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.15.

Bankia Company Profile

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

