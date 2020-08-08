Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 144.38 ($1.78).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BARC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.66) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other Barclays news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 9,777 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($12,392.70).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.37). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.01.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

