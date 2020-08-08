Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.16

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as low as $11.30. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 18,531 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 12.5% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

