Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Baron Oil PLC (LON:BOIL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Baron Oil shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 32,877,573 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

About Baron Oil (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities. It has an option to acquire a 15% working interest in the Wick prospect; and a 5% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as a 5% working interest in 330 and 345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

