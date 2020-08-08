Basic Attention Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $385.60 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002203 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $385.60 million and $162.22 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.28 or 0.04963581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003520 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,487,222,637 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

