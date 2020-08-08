Basic Attention Token (BAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $393.07 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $393.07 million and $93.21 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.18 or 0.05004423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050774 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,487,222,637 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars.

