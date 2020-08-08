BASIC Price Hits $0.0073 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One BASIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $9.88 million and $1.78 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00108181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.01974952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00194258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00111052 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,453,457 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

