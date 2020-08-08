Baudax Bio (BXRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($3.12). On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Shares of BXRX opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on BXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.