Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 89.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

