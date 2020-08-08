Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$0.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

TSE:BTE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.69. 2,980,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,518,754. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$336.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.345 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.