Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 161.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,194 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.26% of Century Communities worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 56.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $8,056,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,153,694 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CCS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 217,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,183. Century Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

