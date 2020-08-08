Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

DIS stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $129.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,077,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,550,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $236.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

