Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in FedEx by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 22,546 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $11.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.53. 6,309,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.17 and a 200-day moving average of $137.21. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,925. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

