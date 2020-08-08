Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,494.49. 1,576,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,957. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,482.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,378.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 43.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

