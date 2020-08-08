Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $2.24 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 17.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.26. 1,648,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $158.31.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,057 shares of company stock worth $3,695,606. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

