Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Increases Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 952.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,509 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. 39,042,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,544,498. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Robert Eckert acquired 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,220. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

