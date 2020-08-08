Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Invests $3.31 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 258.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,541.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 211,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 198,232 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. 3,777,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

