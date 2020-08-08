Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases 1,650 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,650 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,449,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,172,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,420.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 312,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB traded up $7.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.34. 213,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.80. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $192,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,378. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

