Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases New Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.12% of Kennedy-Wilson as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KW. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 111.8% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,975,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,922 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,245,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,944,000 after purchasing an additional 447,335 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 36.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,409,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 376,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,014,000 after purchasing an additional 231,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,353. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 26.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

