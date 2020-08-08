Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 22,954 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,954 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,557,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,384 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 113,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,458,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,189,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 204.60, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

