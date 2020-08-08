Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

