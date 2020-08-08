Beam Trading Up 19.1% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Beam has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00004087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a market cap of $32.68 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003011 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 68,049,080 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

