BeatzCoin Price Up 374.7% This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $476.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 374.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002476 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001715 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000144 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,819,835,140 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

