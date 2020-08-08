Beaxy Price Up 29% This Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $9,290.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.04 or 0.04970592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029632 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,410,313 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars.

