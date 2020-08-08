Beetle Coin Market Cap Tops $365,034.64 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $365,034.64 and $442.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $20.33 and $10.39. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 51.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043533 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 234,915,746 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $13.77, $10.39, $5.60, $20.33, $24.68 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.