Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.85.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $5,583,533.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,464,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,091,606.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $629,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 326,247 shares in the company, valued at $68,489,032.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,063 shares of company stock worth $45,099,316 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Beigene by 528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $220.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.74 and its 200-day moving average is $170.02. Beigene has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $256.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 82.03%. Equities analysts expect that Beigene will post -19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

