Bell Rock Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.8% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 382,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,407 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,688,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average is $101.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point increased their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.