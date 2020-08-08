Bell Rock Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.3% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $196.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,651,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,934. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.96. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.