Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 230 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.1% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,949 shares of company stock worth $90,825,563 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $14.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,904,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,532,221. The stock has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

