Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 576 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Bell Rock Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up about 1.5% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Clorox by 8,909.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after acquiring an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Clorox by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,309,000 after acquiring an additional 435,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Clorox by 121.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,298,000 after buying an additional 364,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 799.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,032,000 after purchasing an additional 255,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.93.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $237.49. The company had a trading volume of 981,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.26 and a 200 day moving average of $192.93. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total value of $3,112,484.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,908 shares of company stock worth $12,236,771 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

