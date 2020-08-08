Bell Rock Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bell Rock Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 3.7% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.96. 1,352,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,560. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $96.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $1,477,221.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,853 shares of company stock worth $25,524,772. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.