Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $194.18

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $194.18 and traded as high as $209.75. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $209.48, with a volume of 6,173,857 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76.

About Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.