BetProtocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. BetProtocol has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $857,954.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded up 55.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00108206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.53 or 0.01973596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00194204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111107 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

